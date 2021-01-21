Advertisement

New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover.

Biden revealed the new décor Wednesday as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden's administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A bust of Cesar Chavez, the labor leader and civil rights activist, is nestled among an array of framed family photos displayed on a desk behind the new president. Also represented in sculptures are civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.

Benjamin Franklin peers down at Biden from a portrait on a nearby wall.

Biden brought a dark blue rug out of storage to replace a lighter colored one installed by former President Donald Trump.

One office feature remains: Biden is also using what’s known as the Resolute Desk because it was built from oak used in the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute.

Trump used that desk, too.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden's administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators examine a vehicle at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, Jan....
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during traffic stop
Killeen Police on Tuesday released an officer’s body camera video that shows the moment an...
Killeen police release video showing deadly officer-involved shooting
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
Ethan Bradford, 18
Somerville mayor’s son arrested following search warrants
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 65 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

Latest News

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
White House: Biden confident in FBI head, will retain him
President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration...
Facebook’s oversight board to rule on Trump ban
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brazos County, ICU occupancy still over 100%
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020 file photo, then-Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison...
Democrats set to formalize Jaime Harrison as national chair
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, places his hand over his heart...
US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuclear treaty with Russia