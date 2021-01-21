No. 12 Aggies host dual meet against SMU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 12 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to host SMU Thursday, January 21st at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The dual meet is set to begin at 4 p.m. and will not be open to the public. Last week, the Aggies finished first in every single event they competed in against Houston for their third dual meet victory of the season.

Senior Jing Wen Quah logged three first-place finishes in the 200 fly, 100 free and 400 IM. Freshman Chloe Stepanek touched the wall first in the 200 free, 50 free and helped her team to a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

The Aggies swam against SMU last season, defeating the Mustangs by 61 points. The Maroon & White finished first in 15 of the 16 events. Quah tallied two individual victories in the 400 IM and 200 fly.

The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ on the ESPN app, and live results for the meet can be found here. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.