Advertisement

Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

Police and State TV say twin suicide bombings have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six...
Police and State TV say twin suicide bombings have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was property damage.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - Police and State TV say twin suicide bombings have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others.

The police officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad on Thursday. Iraqi state television reported they were suicide bombings.

Many of those wounded are in serious condition and there was property damage.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The bombings are the first in years to target Baghdad’s bustling commercial area. They come amid heightened political tensions as Iraq looks to have early elections in October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police on Tuesday released an officer’s body camera video that shows the moment an...
Killeen police release video showing deadly officer-involved shooting
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 65 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19
Luis Alberto Tzunum Ramirez, 22, of Bryan was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and...
Two injured after suspected drunk driver slams into RV
NBC29 File Photo.
New Brazos Valley congressman talks inauguration and working with Biden administration

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
US to join global coronavirus vaccine program, Fauci says
Dick and Shirley Meek, ages 89 and 87, died from COVID-19 within minutes of each other. Their...
Holding hands, couple married 70 years dies from COVID-19 minutes apart
Three of the couple's children wanted to share their story to encourage others to take COVID-19...
After 70 years of marriage, Ohio couple dies side by side from COVID-19
The president also signed an executive order that imposes a mask mandate for those on federal...
Biden asks Americans to 'mask up' for 100 days amid more COVID-19 variant cases