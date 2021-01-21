OVERNIGHT: Patchy Drizzle & fog

A drizzly, cloudy scene is expected for the Brazos Valley through the evening and overnight hours. As a disturbance passes through Texas, patchy areas of damp weather are expected to drift from west to east into the governing. In terms of measurable rainfall -- nothing overly spectacular, but just enough to make the car, grass, and road wet. Patchy fog turns into locally dense areas by the very early morning hours of Friday. That could limit visibility for the morning drive for anybody across the South and East Brazos Valley. This low ceiling should lift by 9 to 10am. A few more very spotty & quick showers are not ruled out (20%) Friday morning as a weak cold front passes through. This is dry...not cooler...air with highs slated for the low 70s by afternoon.

Moisture is sloshing in and out of the Brazos Valley this weekend. Overcast skies are back Saturday, holding high temperatures to the low and mid 60s. By the evening, more spotty showers / drizzle becomes possible as warmer, humid air arrives out of the Gulf of Mexico. This could feed scattered rain Sunday through Monday morning as the next weather maker slowly crosses North Texas. Temperatures remain mild & generally warmer than you would expect in late January through much of the next 7 to 10 days.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle. Areas of fog develop. Low: 57. Wind: SSW 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. High: 73. Wind: Vrb. 0-5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain / drizzle. Low: 58. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain by evening. High: 64. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

