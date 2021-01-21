President Biden plans to make the most of his first 100 days in office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - As President Joe Biden prepares for his first full day in office, his administration will inherit a litany of issues in our country. At the forefront will be the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowing caused by it.

We talked to our KBTX White House correspondent Jon Decker, who was in D.C. today for the inauguration ceremony, about what we can expect from President Biden’s first 100 days in office.

“One of the things that Joe Biden will push forward in Congress is that $2 trillion COVID relief bill,” Decker says.

He says the bill will be a tough pill for Republicans to swallow. But with Democrats controlling the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, and the presidency, Republicans will have no power to stop the bill if Democrats decide to force it through the legislative process.

President Biden signed at least 17 executive actions into law just hours after his inauguration. The series of executive orders, memorandums, and directives to agencies ranged in scope from immigration to the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Trump, during his four years in office, signed literally hundreds of executive orders. And what presidents can do with the new administration, they can undo [their predecessor’s] executive orders with executive orders of their own. And that’s what President Biden will be doing from day one. Over the course of the next few weeks, you’re going to see Joe Biden sign numerous executive orders.”

Decker says the Biden administration hopes to pass a COVID-19 relief bill and an immigration reform bill in the first 100 days.

President Biden will also have to navigate unprecedented territory. No U.S. president has ever entered the White House with an impeachment trial of his predecessor pending. The President will have to work closely with Congressional leaders to create a plan for conducting the impeachment trial of President Trump in the U.S. Senate without inhibiting the chamber’s ability to legislate.

“One of the first orders of business of this new Congress,” Decker says, “is it within the first few weeks we’re going to see that trial take place.”

He speculates the Senate impeachment trial could take less than a week but says senatorial confirmation of President Biden’s cabinet nominees may delay the process.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

