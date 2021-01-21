Advertisement

Scam Warning: Thieves posing as COVID-19 contact tracers

By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas health officials are warning about a scam involving thieves posing as COVID-19 contact tracers.

Contact tracing is an essential tool in tracking the virus. They call people who may have been exposed and let them know to get tested.

In Brazos County, contact tracing is done by the Texas A&M COVID Operations Center. Director Angela Clendenin says contact tracers will always introduce themselves and will ask for personal information like your date of birth and address.

Contact tracers will NEVER ask for your Social Security number or financial information.

“Anything not health-related, if you’re getting any questions like that, it is probably not a legitimate contact tracer,” said Clendenin.

Clendenin says if the caller offers to schedule you for a COVID-19 vaccine, that’s a big red flag.

“Contact tracers will advise you to get a vaccine,” said Clendenin. “They may be able to help you locate places that are distributing a vaccine if you ask, but they are never going to ask you for information to reserve a vaccine for you.”

One thing contact tracers will ask you to do is get a COVID-19 test and upload the results. That helps them keep records of all contacts.

