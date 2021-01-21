Advertisement

Somerville Mayor’s son arrested following search warrants

The 18-year-old is in the Burleson County Jail.
Police Chief Jake Sullivan tells us Mayor Micheal Bradford’s son, Ethan Bradford, was arrested...
Police Chief Jake Sullivan tells us Mayor Micheal Bradford's son, Ethan Bradford, was arrested following search warrants being executed at the family's home.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old Somerville man is facing multiple charges following an investigation by the Somerville Police Department.

Police Chief Jake Sullivan tells us Mayor Micheal Bradford’s son, Ethan Bradford, was arrested following search warrants being executed at the family’s home.

Sullivan said a search warrant was first executed last week. A second search warrant was served Wednesday morning. Sullivan said the teen is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and delivery of a controlled substance among others. There is also a charge for injury to a child / elderly / disabled criminal negligence.

Bradford remains in the Burleson County Jail with a bond of $195,000.

A booking photo of Bradford was not available Wednesday night.

