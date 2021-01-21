Son of Somerville mayor faces additional charge, authorities confirm

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Burleson County say Ethan Bradford is facing a new charge of obstruction/retaliation.

The 18-year-old is the son of Somerville Mayor Michael Bradford and was taken into custody following a pair of search warrants that were recently executed at the family’s home.

Somerville Police Chief Jake Sullivan said the first search warrant was first executed on Friday, January 15. A second search warrant was served Wednesday morning.

Sullivan said Bradford is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, delivery of a controlled substance and injury to a child/elderly/disabled criminal negligence.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.