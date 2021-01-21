Suspected teen drug dealer arrested after chase on Texas A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police arrested a suspected drug dealer after a car and foot chase early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the officer spotted Rashad Colbert, 17, in an SUV driving without lights around 2 a.m. on Wellborn Road.

Police say the vehicle wouldn’t pull over and the people inside kept changing seats, even the driver.

Colbert eventually jumped out of the vehicle in a university parking lot near Nagle Hall. They say he dropped a backpack during the chase.

After catching Colbert and finding the backpack, police say he had about 31 grams of amphetamine pills.

Colbert is charged with manufacture and delivery, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and marijuana possession.

