Taxpayers to get extra day to pay 2020 property taxes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Tax Office has announced that taxpayers will be getting an extra day to pay their 2020 property taxes.

Instead of the usual Jan. 31 deadline, it will be extended to Feb. 1 this year since the last day to pay and avoid any penalty or interested falls on a Sunday. The deadline is automatically moved to the next business day.

There are many options for how to pay your tax. The property tax can be paid in-person or online, through a drive-thru, drop box, phone call or by mail.

For those planning to pay the property tax in person, the county tax office is warning that it is expected to be standing room only. Due to the pandemic though, the tax office has seen a major shift in traffic to the drive-thru windows, but said that taxpayers should still expect extended wait times.

The office has added a walk up payment box located near the front doors and a second location in Lane 1 of the drive-thru area. When using the drop box, payments should be enclosed in a sealed envelope. Payments dropped after 5 p.m. are considered next day payments, according to the tax office.

Another option is paying the tax online at brazostax.org. E-check, credit card, debit card, PayPal and PayPal Credit payments are accepted. To pay over the phone, call 1-888-254-4339. Only credit, debit and e-check payments can be received over the phone and the taxpayer must have the property ID number.

If you choose to mail in your payment, the tax office is warning that taxpayers should expect any delay in postmark by the postal service.

Property statement information is available on at brazostax.org.

