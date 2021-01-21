Advertisement

Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brazos County, ICU occupancy still over 100%

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 101 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,673 active cases.

Three new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 156 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

12,665 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

18 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,874 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 397 active probable cases and there have been 2,477 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,497. There have been 148,767 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 95 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 61 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 603 staffed hospital beds with 51 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 62 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 143 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin1911,4311,222181,22942
Brazos2,07017,37112,6651566,103531
Burleson1561,1119332250630
Grimes1601,9931,7795477025
Houston1421,3631,190311,07310
Lee2051,1969563546815
Leon98879753283976
Madison461,1741,1072128413
Milam331,8671,798201,08227
Montgomery7,64034,71917,06020015,3272,120
Robertson1341,0739132645219
San Jacinto646405552166724
Trinity50507445124762
Walker7197,1936,379951,81533
Waller3412,6902,3222782873
Washington1291,6771,477711,22268

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 45 new cases and 425 active cases on Jan. 18.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 20, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 378,988 active cases and 1,739,136 recoveries. There have been 2,166,283 total cases reported and 18,503,403 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 32,844 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,241,950 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 184,909 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 2,456,550 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 287,753 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 20 at 3:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

