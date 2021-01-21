Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brazos County, ICU occupancy still over 100%

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 101 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,673 active cases.

Three new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 156 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

12,665 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

18 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,874 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 397 active probable cases and there have been 2,477 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,497. There have been 148,767 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 95 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 61 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 603 staffed hospital beds with 51 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 62 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 143 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 191 1,431 1,222 18 1,229 42 Brazos 2,070 17,371 12,665 156 6,103 531 Burleson 156 1,111 933 22 506 30 Grimes 160 1,993 1,779 54 770 25 Houston 142 1,363 1,190 31 1,073 10 Lee 205 1,196 956 35 468 15 Leon 98 879 753 28 397 6 Madison 46 1,174 1,107 21 284 13 Milam 33 1,867 1,798 20 1,082 27 Montgomery 7,640 34,719 17,060 200 15,327 2,120 Robertson 134 1,073 913 26 452 19 San Jacinto 64 640 555 21 667 24 Trinity 50 507 445 12 476 2 Walker 719 7,193 6,379 95 1,815 33 Waller 341 2,690 2,322 27 828 73 Washington 129 1,677 1,477 71 1,222 68

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 45 new cases and 425 active cases on Jan. 18.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 20, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 378,988 active cases and 1,739,136 recoveries. There have been 2,166,283 total cases reported and 18,503,403 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 32,844 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,241,950 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 184,909 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 2,456,550 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 287,753 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 20 at 3:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.