Treat of the Day: 12th Can receives gift from food banks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Student volunteers from Texas A&M University’s 12th Can Food Pantry recently celebrated the acquisition of a freezer trailer to store perishable goods.

12th Can director Kelly Villarreal says the freezer trailer will allow the organization to begin offering perishable items like frozen beef and poultry.

12th Can serves Texas A&M students, faculty, and staff who struggle with food insecurity and Villarreal said more than 40,000 pounds of food from donors across the Brazos Valley are distributed each academic year.

The freezer trailer came to the pantry thanks to a grant from the Brazos Valley and Houston Food Banks.

The freezer trailer will be located just outside of the pantry in the Mail Services Building thanks to the support of the Mail Services and Procurement staff.

Current students, staff, or faculty at Texas A&M who are struggling with food insecurity can visit the 12th Can website to find out more information about how to qualify for access to The 12th Can’s resources.

