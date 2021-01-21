Advertisement

University police looking for suspect that clipped patrol unit during chase

Texas A&M University police tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding when the driver made an illegal u-turn and clipped a patrol unit
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police are still looking for a suspect that clipped a police vehicle during a chase Thursday afternoon.

According to UPD, officers tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding on Wellborn Road, but when the driver saw the police lights they made an illegal u-turn. During the illegal turn, the suspect clipped a patrol SUV.

A viewer sent in a video from their home surveillance camera of the chase and the suspect’s vehicle clipping the patrol unit.

The suspect ditched the vehicle at Cherry Street and Tauber Street, and UPD had it towed. No injuries have been reported and UPD is currently still searching for the suspect.

