Advertisement

6 in 10 older Americans don’t know how to get vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s plenty of uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports about 60% of older Americans aren’t sure where or when they can get their vaccinations.

Researchers say the respondents felt “frustrated,” “confused” and “angry” about the situation.

This comes as the Biden administration hopes to have 100 million vaccinations given within the president’s first 100 days.

The findings are based on more than 1,500 people interviewed Jan. 11 – Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Ethan Bradford, 18
Somerville mayor’s son arrested following search warrants
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brazos County, ICU occupancy still over 100%
Rashad Colbert, 17
Suspected teen drug dealer arrested after chase on Texas A&M campus
A UPD vehicle was hit after the suspect made an illegal u-turn
University police looking for suspect that clipped patrol unit during chase

Latest News

Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell surprises health care workers with Super Bowl tickets.
Goodell surprises health care workers with Super Bowl tickets
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
$1 billion: Mega Millions lottery prize due to long odds, slow sales