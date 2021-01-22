An isolated rain chance Saturday leads in a soggy Sunday

We’ve managed to find a few peaks of sunshine breaking through the cloud cover on this mild Friday afternoon, meaning temperatures have managed to work their way into the upper 60s and low 70s for the majority of the area. Friday night plans look to be in decent shape for the most part, but take the rain gear just in case we can find a quick shower to pop up!

We’ll start off the weekend in the mid 50s Saturday morning, and like Friday night, a few isolated showers/patches of drizzle will be possible throughout the day. The rain chance increases into Saturday night ahead of a soggy Sunday in store. As moisture continues to filter in the Brazos Valley and our next weather maker moves through the state, scattered showers are likely Saturday night through early Monday morning. After a front moves through Monday, we’ll look to dry things out with more sunshine in the forecast next week. Temperature-wise we’re sitting in a mild outlook -- with upper 60s and low 70s in the forecast for the next several days.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain / drizzle. Low: 56. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain by evening. High: 67. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low: 61. Wind: SSW 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High: 74. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

