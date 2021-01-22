Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mama Bear

“She’s one of our older dogs. Super sweet...all she wants to do is be loved.”
Mama Bear is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 22, 2021.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mama Bear is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 22, 2021. She’s an 8 to 9-year-old Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix dog. Employees at Aggieland Humane say Mama Bear loves to cuddle and be in laps. They think she would do well in a home with other dogs or by herself.

“She’s one of our older dogs. Super sweet. Black mouth cur mix. All she wants to do is be loved,” said Brian Okosun with Aggieland Humane Society. “She is heartworm positive We have started her on heartworm treatment.That’s something that we’d like for everyone to know. That can be a trying time...but we are here to be part of that process.”

You can meet sweet Mama Bear after an adoption application is filled out and approved. Find that form here. The process can take up to two business. The shelter’s Customer Service Team will contact you once it’s approved. To check out more adorable, adoptable pets visit Aggieland Humane’s website.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

