Aggies Take on LSU on Senior Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hosts LSU for the team’s Senior Day at the Rec Center Natatorium on Saturday, January 23rd. The meet is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will not be open to the public.

Seniors Gus Karau, Kurtis Mathews, Sean Morey, Tanner Olson, Felipe Rizzo, Hudson Smith and Mark Theall will be recognized prior to their final dual meet of the season. Last week, the Aggies tallied 10 first-place finishes in their victory over SMU on the road. Junior Ethan Gogulski added a pair of individual wins in the 100 and 200 back and aided his team to victory in the 200 medley relay. Junior Kaloyan Bratanov secured two first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 free, while Olson added a B-cut time in the 100 breast (54.08).

In diving, Mathews earned the top spot on the 1-Meter board with a score of 379.35 and sophomore Tony Stewart claimed second on the 3-Meter board with a score 326.55.

The Aggies competed against LSU earlier this season at the Art Adamson Invitational, the Tigers came in second with 650 points.

Live results for the meet can be found here, and fans can watch live here. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

