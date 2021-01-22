Aggies Take on Ole Miss Saturday Afternoon

Game #13:

Texas A&M (7-5, 2-4 SEC) at Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 SEC)Saturday, January 23, 2021 • 2:30 p.m. (CT)The Pavilion at Ole Miss • Oxford, Miss. TELEVISION: SEC Network

Kevin Fitzgerald, Play-by-Play Dane Bradshaw, Commentary RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/WTAW 94.5 FM & 1620 AM (Bryan-College Station) Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play Dr. John Thornton, Commentary SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 381; Internet: 971

OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M men’s basketball returns to the hardwood Saturday afternoon as the Aggies take on Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network inside The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

The Maroon & White (7-5, 2-4 SEC) look to bounce back following Saturday’s 68-52 home loss against No. 17 Missouri. Sophomore Andre Gordon led Texas A&M with a career-high 19 points and was 7-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. The Sidney, Ohio, native dished out a team-high four assists and tallied two steals. Sophomore Emanuel Miller added nine points and nine rebounds, and senior Jay Jay Chandler registered 11 points, marking the fourth time in his last six games he has scored 10-or-more points.

Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding for the season at 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, which rank in the top 10 in the SEC. Senior Quenton Jackson is averaging 10.7 points per contest, while Gordon ranks third on the team with 9.9 points per game.

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 SEC) enters the weekend following Tuesday’s 64-46 triumph over Mississippi State. Devontae Shuler paces the Rebel offense with 14.7 points per game as Romello White averages 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, both which rank second on the team. Luis Rodriguez is the team’s leading rebounder at 7.0 boards per contest and adds 8.0 points per game.

Saturday’s matchup is the 11th meeting all-time with the Maroon & White leading the series, 7-3. Texas A&M has won four of the last five meetings, including last year’s 57-47 victory in which the Aggies outscored the Rebels, 38-18, in the second half, and held Ole Miss to 21.2 percent (7-of-33) shooting in the final 20 minutes.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.