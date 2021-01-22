Brenham ISD students advance to national competition

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Three Brenham ISD high school seniors have advanced to a national theatre competition.

Sydney Ross and Krystal Elliston competed in the solo musical category. Annie Clepper competed in solo acting.

The students advanced after competing at the Texas International Thespian Society Festival.

“I am incredibly proud of these three girls,” said Laura Jordan, Brenham High School Theatre Director.

“We have had so many challenges this year, and they were able to still rise to the top! Way to go girls!”

The Virtual International Thespian Festival is June 22-25, 2021.

