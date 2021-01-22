Advertisement

Chester Jackson Jr.’s attorneys will head to court Monday for civil rights lawsuit

A civil rights charge against Burleson County is pending in federal courts in Austin
(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Chester Jackson of Somerville remains in a long-term care facility in Austin unable to speak after incidents occurred almost two years ago while in custody.

Bodycam video shows Jackson at the Burleson County Jail being thrown in his cell and hitting his head.

Later her was taken to a psychiatric hospital in Austin where he later would go into cardiac arrest and stop breathing.

Jackson’s attorney U.a. Lewis says they are still going through with a civil rights lawsuit again the county that is pending in federal courts in Austin.

Lewis says they will be filing an additional lawsuit soon against Cross Creek Hospital in Austin, the facility Jackson was taken to by Burleson County Officers.

Jackson was arrested back in 2019 on a public intoxication charge and later charged with assault on a jail employee.

Lewis says they will head to court Monday for those criminal charges.

