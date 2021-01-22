Advertisement

Congressman sets off metal detector trying to get on House floor

Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because...
Rep. Andy Harris, R - Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because he was carrying a concealed weapon, a Capitol official said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Capitol Police are investigating after a congressman allegedly attempted to bring a gun onto the House floor.

A Capitol official said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., set off a metal detector outside the House floor on Thursday because he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Harris was sent away and reportedly asked fellow Republican, Representative John Katko, to hold his weapon.

Katko refused, saying he didn’t have a license.

Moments later, Harris returned and went through the metal detector with no issue.

The Capitol official confirmed Harris did not enter the House floor with a weapon.

Harris’ office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The metal detectors were installed last week after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A source says members of Congress can carry firearms in the halls of Congress and on Capitol grounds if they have Washington, D.C., licenses and their ammunition is carried separately.

They are not allowed to bring them onto the House floor.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Ethan Bradford, 18
Somerville mayor’s son arrested following search warrants
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brazos County, ICU occupancy still over 100%
Rashad Colbert, 17
Suspected teen drug dealer arrested after chase on Texas A&M campus
A UPD vehicle was hit after the suspect made an illegal u-turn
University police looking for suspect that clipped patrol unit during chase

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."
Get paid to eat candy! Company looks to hire taste testers
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty
In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting’
Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Congress poised for confirmation vote on Biden’s Pentagon nominee