Devoted dog waits outside hospital for days as owner receives treatment

TRABZON, Turkey (KBTX) - A devoted dog spent days waiting outside a hospital in Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

On Jan. 14, the dog followed the ambulance that took her owner to the hospital. Then, the pup continued to make daily visits to the hospital doors.

The owner’s daughter tried to take the dog home, but the dog would run off and return to the hospital.

Finally, a happy ending: the dog’s owner was discharged from the hospital, reuniting with the devoted dog and returning home together.

