Free Music Friday: Peaches & Creme

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Peaches & Creme has the sound of the start to your weekend with Free Music Friday on First News at Four on Jan. 22.

The band describes their style as “90′s country awesomeness and also western” with influences like Diamond Rio.

Some local ties are bringing the boys back to the area tonight. They’re playing over at Southern’s in College Station.

The band's poster for their show tonight at Southern's in College Station.
Check out the details below:

Peaches & Creme will be live tonight at Southern's in College Station.
You can check out all their music, upcoming events, and more on their Facebook and Instagram.

Watch the full performance in the player above.

