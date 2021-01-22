Advertisement

Get paid to eat candy! Company looks to hire taste testers

FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."
FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIGAUGA, Ontario (CNN) - How would you like to have a job where you get paid to eat candy?

The company Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists;” which is just a fancy title for someone who’ll get paid to taste test thousands of confectionary products.

The “candyologists” will help the company pick which products will be part of the inaugural Candy Funhouse-branded candy line.

The position pays $30 per hour and is available for full-timers, part-timers or on a permanent contract basis.

Those interested in applying can do so until Feb.15.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Ethan Bradford, 18
Somerville mayor’s son arrested following search warrants
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brazos County, ICU occupancy still over 100%
Rashad Colbert, 17
Suspected teen drug dealer arrested after chase on Texas A&M campus
A UPD vehicle was hit after the suspect made an illegal u-turn
University police looking for suspect that clipped patrol unit during chase

Latest News

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty
In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting’
Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Congress poised for confirmation vote on Biden’s Pentagon nominee