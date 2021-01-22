How to use the viral tortilla trend in your kitchen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A viral trend that started on the social media platform TikTok will change the way you fold wraps and quesadillas.

The tortilla wrap hack involves making a slice to the middle of the tortilla then filling your tortilla in different quadrants. Once you fill the tortilla, you fold it into a triangle starting from the sliced area. View the videos below with H-E-B Cooking Connection to see exactly how the fold takes shape.

“It is such a simple technique, you do not have to have a deep fryer. You do not have to have any special equipment. You can use a skillet or a griddle or if you have a panini press that works, too,” said Lisa Fritz with H-E-B Cooking Connection.

The method simplifies the cooking process and opens the door to creative cooking.

“[The tortilla wrap hack] is a fun way to make dinner and get everybody involved,” said Fritz. “You just fold it over. It makes a real neat little package. A great snack for the kids because it doesn’t all fall out on the plate. [The Tortilla Hack] makes [wraps] a lot easier and handier.”

Fritz also said it’s a great way to use tortillas beyond taco night. She encourages people to try the method out with just common ingredients they have in their fridge or try different genres of food like Italian.

Below are some recipes Fritz created utilizing the trend.

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Spinach Wrap

Ingredients

Burrito-size tortillas or Spinach Wraps

Butter

Chopped or sliced turkey

Cooked crumbled bacon

Sliced avocado

Baby spinach

Better Than Good Red Chile Garlic Bacon Jam

Shredded Cheese (Monterey Jack, Colby Jack)

Directions

Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press. For each quesadilla, make a cut beginning on the right edge of the tortilla extending to the center. Lightly toast tortilla in butter, and top each quadrant with the following: Turkey topped with crumbled bacon Spinach Cheese topped with avocado slices Red Chile Garlic Bacon Jam Begin by folding the cut wedge to the left edge. Fold tortilla up to the top edge, then fold to right to create four-layer folded wedge. Continue to toast until cheese is melted.

Calabrian Wrap

Ingredients

Burrito-size tortillas Olive Oil Orti di Calabria ‘Ndjua Salumi Spread Fresh mozzarella, sliced Fresh basil, chiffonade cut Freshly shredded Parmesan or Asiago cheese Central Market 4-leaf aged balsamic vinegar

Directions

Heat ½ tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press. For each quesadilla, make a cut beginning on the right edge of the tortilla extending to the center. Lightly toast tortilla in olive oil, and top each quadrant with the: Nduja spread, Fresh mozzarella, Basil, Shredded Parmesan, and Drizzle all with Balsamic vinegar. Begin by folding the cut wedge to the left edge. Fold tortilla up to the top edge, then fold to right to create four-layer folded wedge. Continue to toast until cheese is melted.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Ingredients

Burrito-size tortillas

Butter

Cooked shredded chicken

Four Star Provisions Moroccan Sauce

Softened cream cheese

Chopped celery

Shredded cheese (Monterey jack, Colby jack or cheddar)

Crumbled blue cheese, optional

Directions

Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press. For each quesadilla, make a cut beginning on the right edge of the tortilla extending to the center. Lightly toast tortilla in butter, and top each quadrant with the following: Shredded chicken Cream cheese mixed with Moroccan Sauce to taste Chopped celery topped with blue cheese, if desired Shredded cheese Begin by folding the cut wedge to the left edge. Fold tortilla up to the top edge, then fold to right to create a four-layer folded wedge. Continue to toast until cheese is melted.

Jalapeno Popper Wrap

Ingredients

Burrito-size tortillas or Jalapeno Cheese Wraps

Butter

Softened cream cheese

Cooked crumbled bacon

Chopped fresh jalapeno, ribs and seeds removed

Better Than Good Jalapeno Bacon Jam

Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

Directions

Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press. For each quesadilla, make a cut beginning on the right edge of the tortilla extending to the center. Lightly toast tortilla in butter, and top each quadrant with the following: Cream cheese topped with crumbled bacon, Jalapeno, Bacon Jam, and Shredded cheese. Begin by folding the cut wedge to the left edge. Fold tortilla up to the top edge, then fold to right to create a four-layer folded wedge. Continue to toast until cheese is melted.

Bananas Foster Wrap

Ingredients

Prepared crepes

Butter

Montana Mex Sweet Salt

Sliced Bananas

Vela Farms Cinnamon Banana Jam

1-2 tablespoons rum, if desired

Softened cream cheese sweetened with confectioner’s sugar, to taste

Caramel Sauce for drizzling, if desired

Directions

Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press. For each crepe, lightly warm in butter, being careful not to overcook, which will make the crepe brittle. Sprinkle with Montana Mex Sweet Salt. Set aside. In a small skillet, warm sliced bananas in Cinnamon Banana Jam, add rum if desired, and continue cooking until mixture thickens slightly. On the plain side of the crepe, spread cream cheese on half of the crepe, top the other side with banana mixture. Fold crepe in half, then in half again to create a folded wedge. Drizzle with caramel sauce before serving, if desired.

Pistachio Cannoli Wrap

Ingredients

Prepared crepes

Butter

Ricotta cheese, sweetened to taste with confectioner’s sugar and vanilla extract

Chopped pistachios

Orti di Calabria Pistachio Cream

Confectioner’s sugar, for garnish

Directions

Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press. For each crepe, lightly warm in butter, being careful not to overcook, which will make the crepe brittle. Spread each half of crepe with ricotta cheese, sprinkle with chopped pistachios. Spread the remaining half with Pistachio Cream. Fold crepe in half, then in half again to create a folded wedge. Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar and additional chopped pistachios before serving, if desired.

