How to use the viral tortilla trend in your kitchen
A viral TikTok trend is making its way into kitchens across the country
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A viral trend that started on the social media platform TikTok will change the way you fold wraps and quesadillas.
The tortilla wrap hack involves making a slice to the middle of the tortilla then filling your tortilla in different quadrants. Once you fill the tortilla, you fold it into a triangle starting from the sliced area. View the videos below with H-E-B Cooking Connection to see exactly how the fold takes shape.
“It is such a simple technique, you do not have to have a deep fryer. You do not have to have any special equipment. You can use a skillet or a griddle or if you have a panini press that works, too,” said Lisa Fritz with H-E-B Cooking Connection.
The method simplifies the cooking process and opens the door to creative cooking.
“[The tortilla wrap hack] is a fun way to make dinner and get everybody involved,” said Fritz. “You just fold it over. It makes a real neat little package. A great snack for the kids because it doesn’t all fall out on the plate. [The Tortilla Hack] makes [wraps] a lot easier and handier.”
Fritz also said it’s a great way to use tortillas beyond taco night. She encourages people to try the method out with just common ingredients they have in their fridge or try different genres of food like Italian.
Below are some recipes Fritz created utilizing the trend.
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Spinach Wrap
Ingredients
- Burrito-size tortillas or Spinach Wraps
- Butter
- Chopped or sliced turkey
- Cooked crumbled bacon
- Sliced avocado
- Baby spinach
- Better Than Good Red Chile Garlic Bacon Jam
- Shredded Cheese (Monterey Jack, Colby Jack)
Directions
- Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press.
- For each quesadilla, make a cut beginning on the right edge of the tortilla extending to the center. Lightly toast tortilla in butter, and top each quadrant with the following:
- Turkey topped with crumbled bacon
- Spinach
- Cheese topped with avocado slices
- Red Chile Garlic Bacon Jam
- Begin by folding the cut wedge to the left edge. Fold tortilla up to the top edge, then fold to right to create four-layer folded wedge. Continue to toast until cheese is melted.
Calabrian Wrap
Ingredients
- Burrito-size tortillas
- Olive Oil
- Orti di Calabria ‘Ndjua Salumi Spread
- Fresh mozzarella, sliced
- Fresh basil, chiffonade cut
- Freshly shredded Parmesan or Asiago cheese
- Central Market 4-leaf aged balsamic vinegar
Directions
- Heat ½ tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press.
- For each quesadilla, make a cut beginning on the right edge of the tortilla extending to the center. Lightly toast tortilla in olive oil, and top each quadrant with the: Nduja spread, Fresh mozzarella, Basil, Shredded Parmesan, and Drizzle all with Balsamic vinegar.
- Begin by folding the cut wedge to the left edge. Fold tortilla up to the top edge, then fold to right to create four-layer folded wedge. Continue to toast until cheese is melted.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Ingredients
- Burrito-size tortillas
- Butter
- Cooked shredded chicken
- Four Star Provisions Moroccan Sauce
- Softened cream cheese
- Chopped celery
- Shredded cheese (Monterey jack, Colby jack or cheddar)
- Crumbled blue cheese, optional
Directions
- Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press.
- For each quesadilla, make a cut beginning on the right edge of the tortilla extending to the center. Lightly toast tortilla in butter, and top each quadrant with the following:
- Shredded chicken
- Cream cheese mixed with Moroccan Sauce to taste
- Chopped celery topped with blue cheese, if desired
- Shredded cheese
- Begin by folding the cut wedge to the left edge. Fold tortilla up to the top edge, then fold to right to create a four-layer folded wedge. Continue to toast until cheese is melted.
Jalapeno Popper Wrap
Ingredients
- Burrito-size tortillas or Jalapeno Cheese Wraps
- Butter
- Softened cream cheese
- Cooked crumbled bacon
- Chopped fresh jalapeno, ribs and seeds removed
- Better Than Good Jalapeno Bacon Jam
- Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
Directions
- Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press.
- For each quesadilla, make a cut beginning on the right edge of the tortilla extending to the center. Lightly toast tortilla in butter, and top each quadrant with the following: Cream cheese topped with crumbled bacon, Jalapeno, Bacon Jam, and Shredded cheese.
- Begin by folding the cut wedge to the left edge. Fold tortilla up to the top edge, then fold to right to create a four-layer folded wedge. Continue to toast until cheese is melted.
Bananas Foster Wrap
Ingredients
- Prepared crepes
- Butter
- Montana Mex Sweet Salt
- Sliced Bananas
- Vela Farms Cinnamon Banana Jam
- 1-2 tablespoons rum, if desired
- Softened cream cheese sweetened with confectioner’s sugar, to taste
- Caramel Sauce for drizzling, if desired
Directions
- Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press.
- For each crepe, lightly warm in butter, being careful not to overcook, which will make the crepe brittle. Sprinkle with Montana Mex Sweet Salt. Set aside.
- In a small skillet, warm sliced bananas in Cinnamon Banana Jam, add rum if desired, and continue cooking until mixture thickens slightly.
- On the plain side of the crepe, spread cream cheese on half of the crepe, top the other side with banana mixture. Fold crepe in half, then in half again to create a folded wedge. Drizzle with caramel sauce before serving, if desired.
Pistachio Cannoli Wrap
Ingredients
- Prepared crepes
- Butter
- Ricotta cheese, sweetened to taste with confectioner’s sugar and vanilla extract
- Chopped pistachios
- Orti di Calabria Pistachio Cream
- Confectioner’s sugar, for garnish
Directions
- Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet or on a griddle or panini press.
- For each crepe, lightly warm in butter, being careful not to overcook, which will make the crepe brittle. Spread each half of crepe with ricotta cheese, sprinkle with chopped pistachios. Spread the remaining half with Pistachio Cream. Fold crepe in half, then in half again to create a folded wedge.
- Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar and additional chopped pistachios before serving, if desired.
