Kubiak announces retirement after 36 years as a player and coach

(KMVT)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KBTX) - Gary Kubiak announced today he is retiring after 36 years as an NFL player and coach. Most recently Gary has served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

Gary played quarterback for the Texas Aggies under Tom Wilson and Jackie Sherrill from 1979 to 1983 and was drafted in the 8th round by the Denverer Broncos where he served as John Elway’s back-up during his 9-year pro career.

