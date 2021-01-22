Lawsuit against former Burleson County Judge settled

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -A lawsuit was filed by a former Burleson County employee against former county Judge Mike Sutherland in 2019.

The 12-page document claimed Sutherland started to get “touchy-feely” with the plaintiff while she was employed in a county office.

The former employee’s attorney, U.a. Lewis says they have reached a settlement but are still going through with a lawsuit against Burleson County that is pending in federal courts in Austin.

Lewis says her client is happy with the settlement and ready to move on with her life.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct was investigating two claims against Sutherland until he voluntarily resigned in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.