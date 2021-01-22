Local Girl Scout troop donates money to help feed healthcare workers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local Girl Scout troop is just one of the many local organizations working to help keep healthcare workers fed as they battle COVID-19 on the frontlines.

Sierra Hill is an Ambassador and member of Troop 9024 based out of the Brazos Valley. Hill says the troop initially planned to use the money they raised this last year for a trip. Due to travel concerns, the troop cancelled that trip. They began looking at how they could help the community with those funds, instead of banking them for next year.

“We’ve been wanting to help the community because it’s been a really tough time with COVID-19,” said Hill. “So we were trying to figure out something to do that we could maybe help out doctors or some sort of local business.”

They decided to join a local movement to keep healthcare workers fed.

“We sent the money to Blue Baker and they got a few packages together and took it all over to the hospital for us,” said Hill. “There are always other chances to travel. There are always other chances to earn money for other things, but there’s not always a chance to help out around the community.”

Those meals were donated to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. Meals have been donated to both Baylor Scott & White and St. Joseph for the last couple of weeks.

St. Joseph Health Regional President and CEO Theron Park says that in the last week, more than 2,700 meals have been delivered to their hospitals.

“It’s very humbling for one, but it also makes you grateful for where we live, and I know our incredible physicians and nurses and staff who take care of patients are very grateful,” said Park.

Sign ups for these meals continue. If interested, below is more information on how to help.

CHI St. Joe’s Bryan - ICU (40): https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/X1K8M6I

Baylor S&W ICU/COVID Unit (35): https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/U5P4X9K

CHI St. Joe’s College Station - ICU (10-20): https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/W7U1B9Z

CHI St. Joe’s BRYAN – Tower 4 COVID Unit (20) https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/V4Q0E1G

CHI St. Joe’s PCU/Telemetry/COVID Unit - College Station (25): https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/H2W3A8V

Baylor Scott & White Emergency Room (25): https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/N4Q9U0O

CHI St. Joe’s Bryan Emergency Room (36): https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/A1N5X4S

CHI St. Joe’s College Station – Emergency Room (15) : https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/O4C3N9X

CHI St. Joe’s Bryan – COVID OBS Unit https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/P6R0G3W

CHI St. Joe’s Bryan – Stroke COVID Unit https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/V8N4Y1K

Cash donations to purchase grab-and-go snacks and meals directly from local restaurants: Venmo to Wendy-Flynn-Realtor or call Wendy at 979-324-1138

