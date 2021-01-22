Advertisement

Longtime A&M Consolidated boys’ head basketball coach Rusty Segler passes away

Rusty Segler coached 13 seasons at A&M Consolidated amassing a record of 251-173 with the Tigers.
Rusty Segler coached 13 seasons at A&M Consolidated amassing a record of 251-173 with the Tigers.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former A&M Consolidated boys’ head basketball coach Rusty Segler has passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Rusty coached basketball for over four decades. Both collegiately and on the high school level.

He coached the Tigers for 13 seasons amassing a record of 251-173 and qualifying for the playoffs 9 times at Consol. He left Consoilidated in 2010 to take over at Little Elm where he wrapped up his high school career, but not before picking up his 600th career win in 2017.

Segler also made coaching stops at Liberty Hill and Aransas Pass during his career.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

