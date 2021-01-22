Longtime A&M Consolidated boys’ head basketball coach Rusty Segler passes away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former A&M Consolidated boys’ head basketball coach Rusty Segler has passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Rusty coached basketball for over four decades. Both collegiately and on the high school level.

He coached the Tigers for 13 seasons amassing a record of 251-173 and qualifying for the playoffs 9 times at Consol. He left Consoilidated in 2010 to take over at Little Elm where he wrapped up his high school career, but not before picking up his 600th career win in 2017.

Sad to announce the passing of former #TigerFamily Boys Basketball Coach Rusty Segler @RustySegler . Thank you Coach for all the great memories at Consol! Prayers for your family and former players. pic.twitter.com/AINcwE1oR9 — 🏀 THE Consol Tigers 🏀 (@AMCHSboyshoops) January 22, 2021

Segler also made coaching stops at Liberty Hill and Aransas Pass during his career.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

