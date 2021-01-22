Advertisement

New Polo Road Rec Center dedicated at Texas A&M

The new $12 million recreation center is now open.
Aggies have a new place to work out.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Students now have another place to work out.

The new Polo Road Rec Center has officially opened right next to the Zachry Engineering School. The workout spot has strength and conditioning areas, dance rooms, multipurpose space and a new dining hall. Now there are rec centers on opposite ends of main campus, making working out more accessible to students.

“Those that work out multiple times tend to have a higher student success rate measured by those parameters. And we’ve seen those numbers. We’ve seen it in my profession for years,” said Rick Hall, Texas A&M Department of Recreational Sports Director.

“Well we’ve been overcrowded at our existing and our original student recreational center basically since the day that it opened, since 1995,” said Jerod Wilson, Texas A&M Department of Recreational Sports Associate Director.

The $12 million project came after students approved an increase in student recreational fees years back. An additional recreational center is being built on south campus near the Texas A&M Golf Course.

The new fitness center is at reduced capacity during COVID and guest passes for the general public aren’t allowed during the pandemic.

Rec Sports is also the largest student employer on campus and in the past has had 1,100 student employees.

