No. 13 Women’s Swim & Dive defeats SMU, 172-125

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 13 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team competed against SMU at the Rec Center Natatorium Thursday evening. The Aggies secured their fourth dual meet victory in a 172-125 win over the Mustangs.

Senior Kara Eisenmann, freshmen Alaya Smith, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek started the evening off strong with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.32.

Junior Caroline Theil picked up three first-place finishes in the 200 free, 200 back and 200 IM.

Stepanek also earned two individual wins in the 100 back and 500 free.

Freshman Desirae Mangaoang and junior Kylie Powers each clocked in at 1:02.96 to share the top spot in the 100 breast.

In diving, the Aggies swept the springboards with junior Aimee Wilson leading the way on the 1-Meter with a score of 339.60. Senior Charlye Campbell took second with a score of 322.43 and sophomore Alyssa Clairmont rounded out the top three with a score of 315.23. On the 3-Meter, it was Wilson again boasting a top score of 353.40. Junior Chloe Ceyanes took home second with a score of 316.20 and Campbell earned third with a score of 300.83.

Up Next:

The Aggies will return to action as they compete against LSU on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Rec Center Natatorium. Seniors will be honored prior to the final dual meet of the season.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Medley Relay – Kara Eisenmann, Alaya Smith, Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek - 1:42.32*

1000 Free – Jing Wen Quah - 9:55.76*

200 Free – Caroline Theil – 1:50.13*

100 Back – Chloe Stepanek – 54.60*

100 Breast – Desirae Mangaoang, Kylie Powers – 1:02.96*

200 Fly – Camryn Toney – 2:01.47

50 Free – Bobbi Kennett – 23.66

100 Free – Mollie Wright- 52.18

200 Back – Caroline Theil – 2:01.13*

200 Breast – Bobbi Kennett – 2:19.87

500 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 4:54.15*

100 Fly – Taylor Pike – 54.55*

200 IM – Caroline Theil – 2:01.10*

200 Free Relay – Chloe Stepanek, Camryn Toney, Evelyn Bruner – 1:35.85

First place finishes are marked with *