One reported COVID-19 death, 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 108 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,626 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized female in her 50′s. There have been 160 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

12,819 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

18 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,885 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 389 active probable cases and there have been 2,496 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,605. There have been 150,232 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 86 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 127 percent.

Currently, there are 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 615 staffed hospital beds with 45 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 56 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 137 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 173 1,435 1,243 19 1,288 44 Brazos 1,626 14,605 12,819 160 6,180 597 Burleson 153 1,115 940 22 514 32 Grimes 40 1,889 1,795 54 796 27 Houston 131 1,372 1,210 31 1,124 18 Lee 210 1,212 966 36 479 15 Leon 94 884 762 28 416 9 Madison 51 1,184 1,112 21 306 14 Milam 69 1,873 1,804 20 1,159 41 Montgomery 7,852 35,171 17,299 201 15,934 2,270 Robertson 118 1,074 930 26 460 20 San Jacinto 66 654 567 21 722 27 Trinity 49 522 460 13 511 7 Walker 918 7,442 6,428 96 1,949 40 Waller 313 2,700 2,360 27 922 78 Washington 129 1,680 1,479 72 1,271 76

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 34 new cases and 424 active cases on Jan. 19.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 22, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 376,769 active cases and 1,763,247 recoveries. There have been 2,188,643 total cases reported and 18,648,388 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 33,285 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,297,260 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 203,028 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 2,456,650 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 290,249 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 21 at 4:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

