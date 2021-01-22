OSR closed in west Brazos County due to natural gas leak

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - OSR between Highway 21 and Sandy Point Road in west Brazos County has been closed due to a natural gas leak from an underground pipeline.

Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Firefighters tell KBTX that crews working to install a street sign struck a 6-inch line owned by Energy Transfer.

The leak was reported just after 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of OSR and Fountain Switch Road.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been ordered, but the roadway could be closed for some time as crews work to stop and clean up the area.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.