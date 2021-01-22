Pickrem Nominated for Canadian Olympic Team

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Former Texas A&M swimmer Sydney Pickrem was one of six women nominated to the 2021 Canadian Olympic team, announced by Swimming Canada Friday.

Pickrem, who was nominated in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM, aims to compete in the second Olympics of her career after representing Canada at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Pickrem was recently honored by SwimSwam, named the Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year. She had a strong start to 2020 in long course competition, swimming four different events at the FINA Champions Swim Series #1. She claimed victory in the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.26, faster than the two most recent Olympic champions in the event, as she became the first Canadian woman to crack the 2:10 mark. In short course competition, Pickrem added two more Canadian national records to her resume in her second season with the ISL’s London Roar. She started the year with a victory in the 200 IM and closed out the season with another win in the event, as well as a national record time of 2:04.00. After setting a new Canadian record in the 400 IM in match No. 10 of the season, she lowered her own mark to 4:23.25 in the first semifinal.

While at A&M, Pickrem was an integral part of the Aggies’ four consecutive SEC Championships and a three-time SEC Champion in the 400 IM. She finished her A&M career as a six-time individual SEC Champion, while also competing with the top-finishing 800 free relay team. Pickrem was a 16-time All-American, tallying seven individual top-five finishes at NCAA Championships through her career. She remains as the school record holder in the 200 IM (1:51.66) and the 400 IM (3:59.05). Canada will hold its Olympic Trials May 24-28 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Center.

