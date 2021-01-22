“Probably months” before the next round of proposed stimulus checks arrive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan proposes a third round of stimulus checks of $1,400 for most Americans.

But Texas A&M economist Raymond Robertson says it could be months before those checks arrive for millions of struggling Americans. He joined First News at Four to break down President Biden’s plan.

Robertson says President Biden’s plan could prove more difficult to pass than his administration may have anticipated.

“It’s already starting to see a little bit of resistance on both sides of the aisle,” Robertson says, “but more on the Republican side.”

He says stimulus checks from the economic stimulus package signed late last year are still making their way and arriving in the bank accounts of Americans across the nation.

However, some Republican lawmakers believe the proposed new round of stimulus checks need to be more targeted. Robertson agrees but says that could take precious time when so many Americans are struggling. He says his research indicates direct stimulus checks are an efficient way to provide an economic boost for the economy.

“I’m an economist, so I really applaud efficiency,” Robertson says.

But he admits that he’s heard reports of financially stable or, in some rare cases, thriving Americans getting checks that really don’t need it. He says the bill needs to get financial assistance to those who are struggling the most.

Robertson explains the proposed relief plan puts an emphasis on fighting COVID-19 through increased funding better vaccine distribution and administration infrastructure. He says it also looks to get funding to those who may not have been helped as much as they needed in the first two packages like children and financially dependent seniors. It’s set to increase unemployment benefits as well, according to Robertson.

