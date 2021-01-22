Advertisement

Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.(Source: Marjorie Taylor Greene campaign via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Jan. 22, 2021
(Gray News) - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced on Thursday she submitted articles of impeachment against newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

The effort is destined to go nowhere in a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

On Sunday, Greene was frozen out of her Twitter account for 12 hours for violating its terms of service.

Twitter accused her of going against its civic integrity policy by spreading election misinformation.

In a statement, Greene blasted what she calls “the borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few big tech companies have.”

She said her views aren’t inciting violence, they’re just conservative.

The social media platform is also cracking down on QAnon after its involvement in the Capitol riot.

Greene has expressed support for that group.

