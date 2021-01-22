Advertisement

Round Rock Classic Rolls Out Schedule

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies received their game times and opponents for the second annual Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond. The Aggies are one of four teams featured at the three-day, six-game tournament from Feb. 26-28, 2021.

Texas A&M faces the Baylor Bears, Oklahoma Sooners and Auburn Tigers at the tournament.

The Maroon & White will play in the 6 p.m. feature presentation on Friday and Saturday against Baylor and Oklahoma, respectively. They cap off the tournament Sunday with an 11 a.m. game against Auburn.

Texas A&M and Baylor have become regular acquaintances on the in-season tournament circuit with games as part of the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park (2015, ’17 & ’19) and the Frisco College Classic (2018). The teams also squared off in the 2017 NCAA Houston Regional with the Aggies prevailing, 8-5, on their College World Series run. The Aggies own a 184-135-4 edge in the all-time series and they are winners of four of the last five meetings.

The Aggies and Sooners have not faced off since the Maroon & White departed the Big 12 Conference for the greener pastures of the SEC. Texas A&M swept the last series the teams played in 2012. The game serves as a rubber match with the all-time series knotted at 36-36.

Auburn was the team Texas A&M was slated to face the weekend the 2020 campaign was shut down. The teams have enjoyed entertaining pitching duals in the last few years with notable outings by the likes of John Doxakis, Brigham Hill and Mitchell Kilkenny for the Aggies and Casey Mize and Tanner Burns for the Tigers. The Aggies own a 13-9 edge in the all-time series with all the meetings coming since A&M joined the SEC.

All games are set to broadcast live via FloSports.

The Round Rock Classic is set to host fans at a reduced capacity of approximately 3,500 attendees. Due to attendance restrictions and in order to uphold current Covid safety procedures and recommended guidelines, each game will be sold individually. Advanced tickets for the 2012 Round Rock Classic are available at www.RoundRockClassic.net.

2021 Round Rock Classic Schedule

Friday, Feb. 26

Auburn vs. Oklahoma 12 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Baylor 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Baylor vs. Auburn 12 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Auburn vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor 5 p.m.

Most Read

Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Ethan Bradford, 18
Somerville mayor’s son arrested following search warrants
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brazos County, ICU occupancy still over 100%
Rashad Colbert, 17
Suspected teen drug dealer arrested after chase on Texas A&M campus
A UPD vehicle was hit after the suspect made an illegal u-turn
University police looking for suspect that clipped patrol unit during chase

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in...
Hank Aaron dies at 86
SEC Logo
Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Picked Second by SEC Coaches
Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Travels to Take Part in ITA Kickoff Weekend
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 11 Men’s Tennis Travels to Ann Arbor for ITA Kick Off Weekend