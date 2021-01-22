Advertisement

Somerville’s Martin signs with Angelina JC

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -- Somerville High School’s Xadria Martin signed with Angelina Junior College in Lufkin on Thursday afternoon to continue her basketball career.

The four-year varsity letter winner for the Yeguas has averaged a double-double this year with 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. Xadria will be following in the footsteps of Yegua girls’ head basketball coach Jeremy Montgomery who also jump-started his collegiate career with the Road Runners.

Xadria picked Angelina over Temple and McLennan Junior Colleges. She plans on pursuing a degree in Kinesiology.

