Somerville’s Martin signs with Angelina JC
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -- Somerville High School’s Xadria Martin signed with Angelina Junior College in Lufkin on Thursday afternoon to continue her basketball career.
The four-year varsity letter winner for the Yeguas has averaged a double-double this year with 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. Xadria will be following in the footsteps of Yegua girls’ head basketball coach Jeremy Montgomery who also jump-started his collegiate career with the Road Runners.
Xadria picked Angelina over Temple and McLennan Junior Colleges. She plans on pursuing a degree in Kinesiology.
