Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Picked Second by SEC Coaches

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(KBTX)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches and announced by the conference office. Florida was picked to win the conference regular season title which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote. Texas A&M has met or bettered the coaches’ preseason predictions every season since joining the SEC for the 2013 season. The complete results of the poll are as follows:

Team Points

1. Florida 123

2. Texas A&M 120

3. Georgia 113

4. Tennessee 101

5. South Carolina 82

6. Kentucky 73

7. Mississippi State 66

8. Alabama 64

9. Ole Miss 58

10. LSU 36

11. Arkansas 29

12. Auburn 25

13. Vanderbilt 20

This weekend, A&M is set to take on No. 21 Pepperdine while No. 15 Baylor and No. 4 Michigan faceoff in the first round of the ITA Kickoff weekend in Ann Arbor. The winners of Saturday’s matches will faceoff Sunday for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the University of Illinois next month.

Texas A&M History in SEC Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Year Preseason Poll Actual Finish

2021 2 -

2020 2 1~

2019 4 3

2018 1 1

2017 4 1*

2016 3 3

2015 2 1*

2014 3 2

2013 3 (Western) 1 (Western)

*-tie

~-place when season was halted due to COVID-19

