Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Picked Sixth by SEC Coaches

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(KBTX)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches and announced by the conference office.

Georgia was picked to win the conference regular season title which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

The complete results of the poll are as follows:

Team     Points

1. Georgia           140

2. Vanderbilt      117

3. Florida             111

4. South Carolina              110

5. LSU   99

6. Texas A&M    90

7. Ole Miss          89

8. Tennessee     72

9. Auburn            60

10. Mississippi State       42

11. Alabama       41

12. Arkansas      34

13. Kentucky      27

14. Missouri       10

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis prepares to travel to Los Angeles, California, to take part in the 13th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend in the UCLA regional. The Aggies will take on the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, Jan. 23, with UCLA squaring off against Kansas immediately thereafter. The winners of Saturday’s matches will compete on Sunday for a spot in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoors, set to take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Feb. 5-7.

