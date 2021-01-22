Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Picked Sixth by SEC Coaches

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches and announced by the conference office.

Georgia was picked to win the conference regular season title which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

The complete results of the poll are as follows:

Team Points

1. Georgia 140

2. Vanderbilt 117

3. Florida 111

4. South Carolina 110

5. LSU 99

6. Texas A&M 90

7. Ole Miss 89

8. Tennessee 72

9. Auburn 60

10. Mississippi State 42

11. Alabama 41

12. Arkansas 34

13. Kentucky 27

14. Missouri 10

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis prepares to travel to Los Angeles, California, to take part in the 13th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend in the UCLA regional. The Aggies will take on the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, Jan. 23, with UCLA squaring off against Kansas immediately thereafter. The winners of Saturday’s matches will compete on Sunday for a spot in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoors, set to take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Feb. 5-7.