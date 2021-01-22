Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Travels to Take Part in ITA Kickoff Weekend

LOS ANGELES – Texas A&M women’s tennis embarks on its first road trip in 2021 to take part in the 13th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend, as the Aggies (2-0) get set to challenge Washington State in an 11 a.m. (CT) first serve at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The winner of that match will square off against the winner of No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 19 Cal on Sunday at 3 p.m. while the defeated teams will participate in a consolation match on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

Every year since 2009, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association has hosted a 28-team tournament to kick off dual match team play, aptly named the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Some of the best programs in women’s college tennis will compete in the 13th installment of the tournament, which features seven host institutions in separate regional brackets. Winners of each regional advance to the 2021 ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships, hosted by Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“Our team is excited about our trip out to Los Angeles,” head coach Mark Weaver remarked. “Washington State has a very good team, and it will be a great test for us to see where we stand. All four teams are very good in our bracket, with UCLA being the No. 4 overall seed and Cal ranked No. 19 nationally. That tells you all you need to know. It will be a great opportunity to compete with a chance of moving on to the final eight at the ITA National Indoors.”

Following the first two dual matches of the spring season, junior Tatiana Makarova leads the Aggies in singles with a 9-2 record dating back to fall tournament play. The Moscow, Russia, native currently stands as the No. 64 ranked singles player in the Oracle ITA poll. Sophomore Katya Townsend boasts an 8-3 overall singles record, while Jayci Goldsmith holds a 4-1 singles record coming off a pair of straight set dual match wins against Houston and PVAMU. In doubles, A&M’s primary tandem of Makarova and Goldsmith are currently ranked at No. 39 and hold a 6-1 overall record.

Opening day for the Aggies featured a pair of stellar performances against Houston and Prairie View A&M, as the Maroon & White logged back-to-back 7-0 victories for the first time in nearly two years. Texas A&M starts the season with a 2-0 mark for the sixth consecutive year, a record dating back to the 2014-15 campaign.

Since Mark Weaver joined the program as head coach in 2015-16, the Aggies maintain a 5-1 record on ITA Kickoff Weekend, bolstered by two consecutive trips to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoors in 2016 and 2017. A&M’s most recent appearance on ITA Kickoff Weekend came last season, where the Aggies took down then-No. 23 Miami before falling to then-No. 14 Florida State in Tallahassee.