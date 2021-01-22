Advertisement

Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from placing a 100-day moratorium on deportations. (CNN)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from placing a 100-day moratorium on deportations, arguing the U.S. government broke an agreement to consult first with Texas before changing immigration enforcement.

Paxton claims the move violates the Constitution and both federal immigration and administrative law.

Mr. Biden revoked former President Donald Trump’s order that anyone in the U.S. illegally is a priority for deportation.

“In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation as a whole, the Biden administration directed DHS to violate federal immigration law and breach an agreement to consult and cooperate with Texas on that law,” Paxton said.

“Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel.”

The moratorium does not apply to those who engage in or are suspected of terrorism, who were not present in the U.S. by Nov. 1, 2020 or who have waived any rights to remain in the U.S.

Paxton filed the complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Texas.

