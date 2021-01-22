Advertisement

Texas governor upset after thousands of National Guard troops forced to rest in parking garage

Jan. 22, 2021
(CNN Newsource) - Thousands of National Guardsmen were banished from using the U.S. Capitol complex as a rest area, upsetting Governor Abbott, who instructed the Texas Guardsmen be sent home.

According to multiple guardsman who spoke to CNN, “they feel betrayed.”

Before Thursday morning the Capitol Complex were designated as authorized rest areas where members of the guard could take breaks from their shifts protecting the capitol.

The National Guard Bureau said the troop relocation was temporary because congress is in session.

Friday morning the National Guard troops were let back into the U.S. capitol complex to rest.

Lawmakers expressed outrage over the treatment of the troops after they were told they could no longer use the complex.

Abbott said in a Facebook post he’s ordered the Texas troops to return home.

I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state. Texas Military Department

Posted by Greg Abbott on Friday, January 22, 2021

After the shift to the garage at the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center, pictures showed the National Guard troops sitting or lying down in areas cordoned off with caution tape.

Some appeared to be sleeping against concrete pillars in the garage, just a few feet from parked cars.

A guardsman said there was one electrical outlet and one bathroom with two stalls for five thousand troops.

Approximately 25,000 National Guard troops were called up from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. because of heightened security concerns around the inauguration of President Biden.

