This week’s Classroom Champion is Emily Wager.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Emily Wager. The Centerville High School Senior has a 4.1 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“I know that Emily wants to be the best at whatever she does. So I know that there’s a personal angle to her goal that she’s set. But most of the extracurricular things that she’s involved in on our campus team efforts, rather than individual efforts, and you can really tell just by her leadership and her work ethic and how she encourages others that she wants to achieve the glory for the good of the team, and for our school. So, to get accolades and to be the best campus we can be.” - Jill Henson, Teacher

“I think she handles it well. You know one thing you have to understand is a lot of times she’s the lead actress in One Act Plays. She’s one of the best Cross Country runners. She’s one of the best softball players we have I mean, she’s one of the best students we have. She juggles everything and doesn’t bat an eye, and she’s always going to make her grades no matter what.” - Haskell Kirkpatrick, Coach

“I think the thing that drives me to work so hard is just I’ve just always grown up with the mindset that if you are going to do something, and it’s going to mean something to you. You need to give it your all, give it your best. Especially in something that takes up so much of your life. Like with school and with sports, that takes up so much time in our lives. So why not just give it your all, and give it your best, and make something out of it,” says Wager.

After high school, Emily will attend the University of Texas in Austin to pursue a degree in Fashion Design.

Congratulations to Emily Wager of Centerville High School. This week's News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

