Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD student Alex Guzman selected to all-state band

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham High School junior euphonium player Alex Guzman was recently named Brenham ISD’s first-ever 5A All-State Baritone Player after participating in an area-level competition.

Alex had three months to prepare for the first region auditions, judged by a five-person panel. The top students in each section from 33 regions across the state advanced to the area round.

“The very best players from the area round are selected as Texas All-State Musicians,” Eric Rettig, Brenham ISD Director of Bands says, “typically, less than 2% of students that begin the audition process earn the All-State designation.”

33 Brenham ISD students advanced to the area round. Students that placed high at the area competition include Aaron Rodriguez (6th Chair Flute), Tierson Williams (4th Chair Clarinet), Carter Cohrs (2nd Chair Tenor Sax), Kayln Shill (8th Chair Trumpet).

