Treat of the Day: Six Kittens Rescue names infant kittens after KBTX Pinpoint Forecast Team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When four kittens needed a home, Six Kittens Rescue in Bryan stepped up.

The animal rescue organization took in the infant kittens yesterday after their mother, a feral cat, left them in the care of a Bryan woman. The four were born on Jan. 8 so they’re still neonatal, meaning they can’t regulate their body temperature yet. So they need a constant heat source, something that can be difficult to properly regulate. According to the shelter, the best way to do that is by using an incubator.

But incubators for these kittens can be expensive, so when the shelter needed help raising the money to buy a new one for the four kittens they put a call out to the Bryan community for help.

When News 3′s Rusty Surette decided to ask for donations for a local non-profit in lieu of presents for his birthday, Six Kittens Rescue saw an opportunity to get more exposure for their fundraising campaign. The organization made Rusty a deal: pick us as your donation recipient, and we’ll let you name our four newest furry friends.

Six Kittens Rescue Executive Director Jai Girard says Rusty’s “birthday gifts” helped the campaign meet, and exceed, the incubator fundraising campaign’s goal.

So, true to their word, Six Kittens Rescue invited Rusty to name the newborn kitties.

Since there were two boys and two girls, Rusty decided to name the four kittens after the KBTX Pinpoint Forecast Team. Meet the meowing meteorologists:

Shel is a tuxedo male kitten (Six Kittens Rescue)

Max is a gray tabby male kitten (Six Kittens Rescue)

Mia is a calico female kitten. (Six Kittens Rescue)

Grace is an orange and white female kitten. (Six Kittens Rescue)

The feline forecasters will stay with Six Kittens Rescue for the next 10 - 12 weeks while they’re vaccinated, spayed and neutered, and microchipped. Girard says the kittens have a long month of growth and care ahead of them.

She says the KBTX kittens should be ready to start accepting adoption applications in late February with a target date of Feb. 19. However, they will need to stay with Six Kittens rescue for the duration of their early development with a target date of Apr. 2 to start moving into their forever homes.

You can help Six Kittens Rescue in their mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and adopt out homeless kittens by donating to the organization through their Facebook page, or through their website.

See all the kitties at Six Kittens Rescue that are still looking for their forever home by clicking here.

