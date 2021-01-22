Advertisement

Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest

Celeste Perez, 26
Celeste Perez, 26(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a suspected drug dealer early Thursday morning after searching her home on Navarro Drive.

Police say they got a search warrant and went to the home of Celeste Perez, 26, around 5:00 a.m. Authorities reportedly found more than 400 grams of cocaine, Adderall, and THC in her bedroom. Officers also reported finding a digital scale and packaging materials they said was consistent drug sales.

Perez’s arrest report says she is charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery in a drug-free zone because of a nearby playground at Steeplechase Park. Online records show the same charge without the drug-free zone enhancement. Her bond is set at $42,000.

