Women’s Swim & Dive Hosts LSU on Senior Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 13 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team hosts LSU for the team’s Senior Day at the Rec Center Natatorium on Saturday, January 23. The meet is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will not be open to the public.

Seniors Charlye Campbell, Kara Eisenmann, Taylor Pike, Jing Wen Quah, Camryn Toney, Harper Walding and Haley Yelle will be honored prior to the start of the team’s finale dual meet of the year. On Thursday, the Aggies secured their fourth dual meet victory of the season. Junior Caroline Theil tallied three individual first-place finishes in the 200 free, 200 back and 200 IM. Freshman Desirae Mangaoang and Kylie Powers shared the first-place title in the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.96, while freshman Chloe Stepanek was another top point-earner with two individual wins in the 100 back and 500 free.

In diving, the Aggies swept the springboards with junior Aimee Wilson earning the top spot on the 1-Meter with a score of 339.60 and 3-Meter with a score of 353.40. The Aggies competed against the Tigers earlier this season at the Art Adamson Invitational, LSU placed second with 882 points.

Live results for the meet can be found here, and fans can watch live here. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.