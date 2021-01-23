103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 51 residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,575 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 160 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

12,973 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

20 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,942 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 381 active probable cases and there have been 2,561 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,708. There have been 152,447 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 86 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 51 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 612 staffed hospital beds with 70 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 63 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 128 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 159 1,456 1,277 20 1315 61 Brazos 1,575 14,708 12,973 160 6364 680 Burleson 145 1,122 995 22 527 36 Grimes 48 1906 1,804 54 814 34 Houston 139 1,381 1,210 32 1146 75 Lee 214 1,237 987 36 508 19 Leon 87 888 773 28 432 13 Madison 50 1,184 1,112 21 314 15 Milam 69 1,873 1,804 20 1233 42 Montgomery 6,934 35,480 17,486 202 16,827 2385 Robertson 108 1,075 941 26 468 35 San Jacinto 86 675 567 22 766 35 Trinity 56 530 460 13 550 8 Walker 387 6,849 6,483 93 2093 61 Waller 304 2,700 2,400 27 945 81 Washington 121 1,696 1,505 72 1340 83

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 44 new cases and 424 active cases on Jan. 19.

Currently, the university has reported 5,377 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 19, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 376,288 active cases and 1,785,578 recoveries. There have been 2,211,289 total cases reported and 18,794,175 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 33,707 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,372,480 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 228,314 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 2,567,350 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 293,271 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 22 at 4:10p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

