Aggies Fall at Ole Miss

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Ole Miss 61, Texas A&M 50

The Pavilion at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M fell at Ole Miss, 61-50, Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

· The Aggies lead the all-time series, 7-4.

TEAM NOTES

· The Maroon & White dished out 14 assists, the most they have had in conference play.

· The Aggies shot 44 percent (11-of-25) in the first half, marking their second-best shooting percentage in the first 20 minutes of a SEC game this season.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jonathan Aku, Jay Jay Chandler, Hassan Diarra, Andre Gordon and Emanuel Miller (0-1) for the first time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Sophomore Emanuel Miller recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Scarborough, Ontario, native matched his season high in assists with three.

· Miller’s 18-point performance was his 10th game this season in which he has scored 10-or-more.

· Freshman Jaxson Robinson matched his season high in points with six on a pair of 3-pointers.

· Graduate Kevin Marfo tallied eight points and four rebounds. The Bergenfield, N.J., native was 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line as his eight points was the most he has scored in SEC action and ties for the second-highest total all season.

· Freshman Hassan Diarra hauled in a season-high six rebounds.

· Buzz Williams is 23-20 in his career at Texas A&M and 276-175 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 26 as it hosts LSU at 8 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network.