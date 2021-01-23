Advertisement

Aggies Fall at Ole Miss

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Ole Miss 61, Texas A&M 50

The Pavilion at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M fell at Ole Miss, 61-50, Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

· The Aggies lead the all-time series, 7-4.

TEAM NOTES

· The Maroon & White dished out 14 assists, the most they have had in conference play.

· The Aggies shot 44 percent (11-of-25) in the first half, marking their second-best shooting percentage in the first 20 minutes of a SEC game this season.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jonathan Aku, Jay Jay Chandler, Hassan Diarra, Andre Gordon and Emanuel Miller (0-1) for the first time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Sophomore Emanuel Miller recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Scarborough, Ontario, native matched his season high in assists with three.

· Miller’s 18-point performance was his 10th game this season in which he has scored 10-or-more.

· Freshman Jaxson Robinson matched his season high in points with six on a pair of 3-pointers.

· Graduate Kevin Marfo tallied eight points and four rebounds. The Bergenfield, N.J., native was 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line as his eight points was the most he has scored in SEC action and ties for the second-highest total all season.

· Freshman Hassan Diarra hauled in a season-high six rebounds.

· Buzz Williams is 23-20 in his career at Texas A&M and 276-175 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 26 as it hosts LSU at 8 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One reported COVID-19 death, 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 11 Men’s Tennis Shuts Out No. 21 Pepperdine at ITA Kick Off Weekend
No. 8 Women’s Basketball Travels to Take on Missouri
A&M Men’s Swimming & Diving Defeats LSU On Senior Day, 176-122
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Aggies Earn Senior Day Win Over LSU, 172-116